Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rises By 15.5%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 35.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clarus news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Clarus by 10.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 684,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 66,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarus Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

CLAR opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Clarus has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

