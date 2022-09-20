Short Interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rises By 7.2%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 13,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.