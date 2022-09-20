Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Expands By 18.6%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,804,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 5,735,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 756.0 days.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

Shares of Gold Road Resources stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

About Gold Road Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.