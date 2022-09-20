Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Expands By 18.6%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,804,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 5,735,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 756.0 days.
Gold Road Resources Price Performance
Shares of Gold Road Resources stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.
About Gold Road Resources
