Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Rises By 7.2%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,520,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 23,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.91.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 1.7 %

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Shares of IAG opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.