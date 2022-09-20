Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Grows By 18.4%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

KBWY stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.139 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

