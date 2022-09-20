Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Increases By 18.9%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiayin Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jiayin Group worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

Shares of JFIN opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

