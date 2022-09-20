Short Interest in Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Declines By 11.1%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

LUCRF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

