Short Interest in Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Declines By 11.1%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Lucara Diamond Stock Performance
LUCRF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
About Lucara Diamond
