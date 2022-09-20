Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Decreases By 14.0%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 292,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 754.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Stock Down 0.9 %

About Maiden

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

