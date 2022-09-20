Short Interest in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Decreases By 10.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,130,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 28,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,413,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

