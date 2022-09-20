Short Interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Decreases By 7.7%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDNA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.