Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declines By 9.5%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 189,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Mercantile Bank Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Read More
