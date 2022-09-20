Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declines By 9.5%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 189,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.