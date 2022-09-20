Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Grows By 10.2%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Mind Cure Health Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of MCURF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Mind Cure Health has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
About Mind Cure Health
