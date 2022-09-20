Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Grows By 10.2%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mind Cure Health Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of MCURF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Mind Cure Health has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Get Mind Cure Health alerts:

About Mind Cure Health

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.