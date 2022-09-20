Short Interest in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Drops By 12.8%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

MYR Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $376,146.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,785.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $376,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $219,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

