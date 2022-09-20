Short Interest in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Expands By 19.1%

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,500 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 513,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE:GUT opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.36.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.