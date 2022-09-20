Short Interest in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Expands By 19.1%

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,500 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 513,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GUT opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 31,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.