Siacoin Market Cap Tops $183.55 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Siacoin has a market cap of $183.55 million and $2.90 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Nano (XNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- ShibChain (SC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,028,122,992 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.