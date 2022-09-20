Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $6.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sientra to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Sientra Stock Down 3.0 %
SIEN stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sientra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,837,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 81,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
