Signum Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million (SIGNA)

Signum (SIGNA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Signum has a market cap of $4.86 million and $1,714.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Signum has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Signum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aid Ukraine Coin (AUC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004782 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypto Soccer (CSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Signum Coin Profile

Signum (CRYPTO:SIGNA) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2014. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Signum

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

