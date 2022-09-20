SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.57 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $60.55 million and $2.57 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,157.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00060035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010628 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064161 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,842,111 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,230,391 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.