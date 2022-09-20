Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 6.8%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 35,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 128,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Rating ) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

