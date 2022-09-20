SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.62

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.62 and traded as low as C$27.85. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 243,540 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.68.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.