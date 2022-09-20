Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 5,160 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $21,945.66.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.97. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 134.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Huber Research cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

