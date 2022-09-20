Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Cut by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.94.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average of $167.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

