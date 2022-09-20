Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives $225.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLOIY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Soitec from €280.00 ($285.71) to €270.00 ($275.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Soitec from €240.00 ($244.90) to €195.00 ($198.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $77.41 on Thursday. Soitec has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

