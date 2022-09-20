SORA Validator Token (VAL) Price Tops $0.0614 on Exchanges

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $25,060.90 and approximately $1,053.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001010 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. Telegram | BitcoinTalk | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

