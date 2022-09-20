SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $91.55.

