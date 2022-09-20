SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RWX opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

