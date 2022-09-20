SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $154.34 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average is $170.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

