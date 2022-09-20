SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

