Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Down 4%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 13,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 26,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

