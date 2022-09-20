Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 133.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 932,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,264.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

