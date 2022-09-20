Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $73.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Spire Stock Up 1.9 %

Spire stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Spire by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

