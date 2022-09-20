Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $245.67

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.67 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.31). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 262.40 ($3.17), with a volume of 2,020,058 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2,018.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 2.16 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

