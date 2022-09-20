SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.29 ($3.92).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSPG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.20) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 219 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 237.73. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

