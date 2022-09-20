S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.28

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.28 and traded as high as $31.26. S&T Bancorp shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 154,602 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.