StaFi Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001721 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and $1.27 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00088010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00077224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00020483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007799 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000269 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

