State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.