State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

ELS stock opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

