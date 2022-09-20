State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in State Street by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

