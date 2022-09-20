Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $924.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $153,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.