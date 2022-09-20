Steelcase (SCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Steelcase has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.11-$0.15 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%.

NYSE SCS opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 341.20%.

Separately, Sidoti cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 63.5% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 478,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Steelcase by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,642,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 301,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 65.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 225,987 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

