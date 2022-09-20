Steem Dollars Trading Down 9.4% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00013093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $29.31 million and approximately $454,947.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012230 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003154 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,629,089 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

