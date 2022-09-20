Steem Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Steem has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $84.03 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000503 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008331 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007936 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000842 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.io. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.