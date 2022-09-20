Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $375.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $429.92.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $296.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.