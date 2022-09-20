Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $375.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $429.92.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $296.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

