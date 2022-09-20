Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives $43.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLFF. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price target on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

