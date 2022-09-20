STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,001 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 754,000 shares during the period. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

