Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 40,110 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,268% compared to the average volume of 2,933 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Arrival Stock Down 5.2 %

Arrival Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Arrival has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

