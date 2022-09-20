StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.