StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of ASTC opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.70. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 311,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,961,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,779.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Astrotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

