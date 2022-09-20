StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Eastern Stock Performance
Eastern stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Eastern has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $28.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.