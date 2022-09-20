StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Stock Performance

Eastern stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Eastern has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Stories

