StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 6.0 %

EVOK opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.59. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 372.04%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

